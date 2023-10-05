Logo
India's Tata Group in talks with Temasek to buy back stake in Tata Play - Bloomberg News
The logo of Tata Group is seen at a business meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/File photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
BENGALURU :India's Tata Group is in advanced talks with Temasek Holdings to buy back about 20per cent stake in its entertainment content distribution platform, Tata Play, at a valuation of more than US$1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tata Group didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation, and Temasek declined to comment.

While the discussions are ongoing, there is no certainty that the deal will go through, the report added.

Bloomberg News had in July reported that Tata Group is considering making an offer to buy back Temasek's stake as the conglomerate was weighing delaying a potential initial public offering for Tata Play.

Tata Play is a subscription-based video streaming service for television and over-the-top apps.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

