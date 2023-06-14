Logo
India's Tata Steel says 18 people hospitalized after steam leak at Odisha plant
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
BENGALURU : Indian steel-making company Tata Steel on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant.

The company, a part of India's Tata Group conglomerate, reported on Tuesday the accident occurred at its Meramandali BFPP2 power plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha during an inspection, leaving a few people injured and has started an internal investigation into the cause of the accident.

Tata Steel is among the country's top steel-making companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

