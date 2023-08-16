Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister

JAKARTA : Indonesia will allocate 35 trillion rupiah (US$2.29 billion) for construction of its new capital city in 2024, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

Indonesia is building a new capital on Borneo island, named Nusantara.

(US$1 = 15,280.0000 rupiah)

