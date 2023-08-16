Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister

Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks about the planned new capital Nusantara, at Ecosperity Week in Singapore June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister
An attendee films a video presentation of Indonesia's new planned capital Nusantara, at Ecosperity Week in Singapore June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Indonesia to allocate US$2.3 billion for construction of new capital in 2024- Finance Minister
Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during an interview with Reuters, on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meeting in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo 
Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia will allocate 35 trillion rupiah (US$2.29 billion) for construction of its new capital city in 2024, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday.

Indonesia is building a new capital on Borneo island, named Nusantara.

(US$1 = 15,280.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.