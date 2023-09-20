Logo
Indonesia attorney general launches graft probe into palm oil fund agency
People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh, Indonesia, May 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/ via REUTERS/File photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
JAKARTA : The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has launched a corruption investigation into the country's palm oil fund agency, which oversees the collection and distribution of export levies on the commodity.

The probe will cover a period from 2015 to 2022 and 15 people have been questioned regarding the case so far, the AGO said in a statement published late on Tuesday.

Investigators were looking into alleged unlawful activities linked to the determination of Indonesia's monthly biodiesel price index.

The palm oil agency, known locally as BPDPKS, is responsible for collecting levies on shipments of the world's largest palm oil exporting country and for distributing the proceeds to programmes such as biodiesel subsidies and palm oil replanting.

The biodiesel price index is used to determine how much subsidy a biodiesel producer will get.

BPDPKS said it could not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Additional reporting Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

