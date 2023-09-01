Indonesia Aug inflation at 3.27per cent, below expectations

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation inched up in August, but was below market expectations and still within the central bank's target range, statistics bureau data showed on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.27per cent in August, below analysts' expectations of 3.33per cent in a Reuters poll, and compared with July's 3.08per cent.

Bank Indonesia's inflation target range for 2023 is 2per cent to 4per cent.

However, annual core inflation, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, eased in August to 2.18per cent from 2.43per cent in the previous month. The poll had expected a 2.30per cent rate for August.

The main drivers of headline inflation acceleration were rising prices of rice, fuel and cigarettes.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.02per cent in August.

