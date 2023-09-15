Indonesia Aug trade surplus at US$3.12 billion, bigger than expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia posted an August trade surplus of US$3.12 billion, roughly double the expected amount, as the drop in imports was larger than forecast, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Friday.

A median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters had put Southeast Asia's biggest economy down as booking a surplus of US$1.55 billion in August, versus US$1.31 billion in July.

Imports in August dropped 14.77per cent to US$18.88 billion, compared to the 9.33per cent drop expected by analysts, led by declines in the purchase of raw materials and capital goods.

Indonesia's exports dropped 21.21per cent annually in August to US$22 billion, slightly better than the 22per cent decline expected.

Exports fell amid weaker prices for top commodities like coal, palm oil and natural gas compared a year earlier.

