Indonesia bans e-commerce transactions on social media - trade minister
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia has banned e-commerce transactions on social media platforms in a new regulation, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at protecting offline merchants and marketplaces in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the government has said.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati, Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

