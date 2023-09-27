Indonesia bans e-commerce transactions on social media - trade minister

JAKARTA : Indonesia has banned e-commerce transactions on social media platforms in a new regulation, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at protecting offline merchants and marketplaces in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the government has said.

