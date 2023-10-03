Logo
Indonesia central bank intervenes to balance FX supply-demand, build market confidence-official
FILE PHOTO: People walk to an entrance at Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank kept a presence in the foreign exchange market to maintain a supply-demand balance and build market confidence, an official said on Tuesday, using a phrase the bank typically uses to describe currency intervention.

The rupiah's depreciation was due to sentiment against risky assets related to U.S. monetary policy, Edi Susianto, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management, told Reuters. The rupiah hit its lowest level since Jan. 6 of 15,610 a dollar earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

