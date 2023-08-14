Logo
Indonesia central bank intervenes in currency markets to prevent volatility - official
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, as seen in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem/File Photo

Published August 14, 2023
Updated August 14, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot foreign exchange and domestic nondeliverable forward markets to prevent high volatility in the rupiah currency, an official said on Monday.

The rupiah fell 0.8per cent to 15,325 a dollar earlier on Monday, the weakest level since March. Edi Susianto, head of Bank Indonesia's monetary management department, told Reuters the intervention was meant to "ensure a good balance of supply and demand".

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

