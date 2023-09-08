Logo
Indonesia, China discuss boost to investment and trade
Indonesia, China discuss boost to investment and trade

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesian President Joko Widodo wave to journalists as they walk in the Presidential Palace's garden as they meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesian President Joko Widodo wave to journalists as they walk in the Presidential Palace's garden as they meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
JAKARTA : Top officials from Indonesia and China discussed ways to improve their bilateral investment and trade, which include expanding the range of Indonesian exports products, both countries said on Friday.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier on Friday after this week's East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

Li said in the meeting that China "stands ready to expand the imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and premium agricultural and fishery products", according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Jokowi also specifically invited Chinese firms, both private and state-owned, to participate in building the Indonesia's US$32 billion new capital, Nusantara, according to a statement from his office.

Both parties also discussed flight connectivity between both countries.

An agreement was also signed between both countries' commerce ministries to expand on their e-commerce cooperation, according to a Chinese statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

