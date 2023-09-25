Logo
Indonesia coal production to start declining in 2030 - official
Indonesia coal production to start declining in 2030 - official

FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
NUSA DUA, Indonesia : Indonesia's coal production is expected to start declining in 2030, Bambang Suswantono, acting director general of mineral and coal at the Ministry of Energy and Ministerial Resources told a conference on Monday.

Indonesia is targeting record coal production and exports this year.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

