Indonesia coal production to start declining in 2030 - official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia : Indonesia's coal production is expected to start declining in 2030, Bambang Suswantono, acting director general of mineral and coal at the Ministry of Energy and Ministerial Resources told a conference on Monday.
Indonesia is targeting record coal production and exports this year.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
