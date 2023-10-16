Indonesia court clears path for president's eldest son to contest 2024 ballot

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that people who have been previously elected to regional posts can contest presidential elections, clearing a path for President Joko Widodo's son to join the ticket of a leading candidate in next year's ballot.

The ruling comes amid growing criticism about the deepening of dynastic politics in the world's third-largest democracy, and the outgoing president's efforts retain influence after he steps down next year.

Monday's court decision comes just days before candidates are expected to officially register in the country 2024 elections, and amid widespread speculation the president's eldest son, Surakarta city mayor, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, will join as the vice-presidential running mate of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Gibran did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Southeast Asian nation is set to vote in simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on February 14, 2024. Prabowo is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, while ex-Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is a distant third.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)