Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Indonesia extends validity of mining production plans to three years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia extends validity of mining production plans to three years

A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at a nickel processing plant in Sorowako, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad/File photo

A worker uses the tapping process to separate nickel ore from other elements at a nickel processing plant in Sorowako, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad/File photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia will allow mining production plans to stay valid for three years with immediate effect, according to rules made public on Thursday, as it looks to beef up efficiency in quota approvals.

The move comes as nickel smelter operators, battling surging ore prices, had to import nickel ore from the Philippines in recent months, as Indonesian miners exhausted production quotas.

Such output plans issued by the Southeast Asian nation, domestically referred to as RKAB, determine how much ore miners may dig out over a period of time, which was formerly a year.

The new rules allow miners to seek revisions to their production plans once a year.

Last month, Indonesian officials said an investigation of illegal mining activities had prompted the government to return to an older approval procedure, causing delays in quota approvals.

Later that month, Arifin Tasrif, the mineral resources minister, told parliament the ministry was upgrading its online application system to speed approvals.

This week, a senior official overseeing mining said nickel miners would be able to use a new quota application system from October, with applications to be sent in from November.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.