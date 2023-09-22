Indonesia firms invest US$1.3 billion in new capital

JAKARTA : A consortium of companies in Indonesia, including Adaro Group and Astra International, have invested about 20 trillion rupiah (US$1.30 billion) in the country's new capital city, Nusantara, the capital's authority said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

(US$1 = 15,380.0000 rupiah)

