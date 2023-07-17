Logo
Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected
FILE PHOTO-Trucks drive past stacks of containers at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/file photo

Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of US$3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of US$1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around US$440 million in May.

Exports slumped 21.18per cent on a yearly basis to US$20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85per cent fall expected in the poll.

Imports were down 18.35per cent on a yearly basis to US$17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75per cent contraction.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

