Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected
JAKARTA : Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of US$3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of US$1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around US$440 million in May.
Exports slumped 21.18per cent on a yearly basis to US$20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85per cent fall expected in the poll.
Imports were down 18.35per cent on a yearly basis to US$17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75per cent contraction.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)
