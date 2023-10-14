Indonesia leader's volunteer network endorses ex-general Prabowo for president

JAKARTA : The vast volunteer network of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday endorsed retired general Prabowo Subianto for president in February's election.

The endorsement from the "Projo" network, seen as a proxy for the president, is the strongest signal yet that the incumbent will back his former rival in the closely contested race.

