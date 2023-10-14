Logo
Indonesia leader's volunteer network endorses ex-general Prabowo for president
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto speaks at a plenary session of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is congratulated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as First Lady Iriana Widodo stands next to them, after the swearing-in ceremony during the inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 23, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS
Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
JAKARTA : The vast volunteer network of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday endorsed retired general Prabowo Subianto for president in February's election.

The endorsement from the "Projo" network, seen as a proxy for the president, is the strongest signal yet that the incumbent will back his former rival in the closely contested race.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; editing by William Mallard)

