Indonesia may seek new partner for Pertamina's Tuban refinery over Rosneft issues
Model of natural gas pipeline and Rosneft logo, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia may seek new partner for Pertamina's refinery project in Tuban, East Java due to uncertainty with Russia’s Rosneft Oil, the chief economic minister has said.

Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday the uncertainty was over geopolitical problems and made it difficult for Rosneft to continue. The joint venture project covers building of a refinery and petrochemical plant, with Pertamina as the majority stakeholder.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

