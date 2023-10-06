Indonesia may seek new partner for Pertamina's Tuban refinery over Rosneft issues

JAKARTA : Indonesia may seek new partner for Pertamina's refinery project in Tuban, East Java due to uncertainty with Russia’s Rosneft Oil, the chief economic minister has said.

Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday the uncertainty was over geopolitical problems and made it difficult for Rosneft to continue. The joint venture project covers building of a refinery and petrochemical plant, with Pertamina as the majority stakeholder.

