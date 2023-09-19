Indonesia parliament committee approves govt's US$216.3 billion 2024 budget

JAKARTA : Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday approved President Joko Widodo's budget for 2024, his final year in office with a total spending of 3,325.1 trillion rupiah (US$216.27 billion, the committee chair said.

The agreed spending is representing a fiscal deficit equal to 2.29per cent of gross domestic product or slightly lower than 2023's outlook of 2.30per cent.

The president had in August proposed spending of 3,304.1 trillion rupiah. The 2024 budget assumes economic growth of 5.2per cent, unchanged from the government's proposal.

The revenue target was approved at 2,802.3 trillion rupiah (US$182.24 billion) or larger than the proposed 2,781.3 trillion rupiah, as the government expects higher income from the oil and gas sector. committee chair Said Abdullah said in a livestreamed meeting with the government on its budget proposal.

The budget committee's decision is expected to be approved by a wider parliamentary vote at a later date.

Other economic assumptions were unchanged from previous approval from the committee earlier this month.

(US$1 = 15,375.0000 rupiah)

