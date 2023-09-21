Logo
Indonesia parliament passes Jokowi's US$216 billion 2024 budget
Aerial view of Sudirman Business District in Jakarta, Indonesia October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File photo

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed President Joko Widodo's 3,325.1 trillion rupiah (US$216.06 billion) budget for 2024, his final year in office, with a fiscal deficit of 2.29per cent of gross domestic product.

The budget assumes economic growth of 5.2per cent, which is slightly higher than 2023's outlook of 5.1per cent and a state revenue target of 2,802.3 trillion rupiah.

(US$1 = 15,390.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

