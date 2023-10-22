Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo picks Jokowi's son as running mate

(Adds dropped letter to media identifier. No other changes to text.)

JAKARTA : Indonesia's defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Sunday announced incumbent leader Joko Widodo's eldest son as his running mate for next year's election.

The choice of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, could be a boon for Prabowo's campaign due to Jokowi's huge popularity, even amid outrage this week over a controversial court decision to change an eligibility requirement that would have prevented Gibran from running.

