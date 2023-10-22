Logo
Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo picks Jokowi's son as running mate
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is congratulated by the Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto, who was his election rival, after his presidential inauguration for the second term, at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2019. Achmad Ibrahim/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was the former general of Indonesian Army Special Forces, gestures while attending Gerindra Party leaders national meeting, in Bogor, Indonesia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
(Adds dropped letter to media identifier. No other changes to text.)

JAKARTA : Indonesia's defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto on Sunday announced incumbent leader Joko Widodo's eldest son as his running mate for next year's election.

The choice of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, could be a boon for Prabowo's campaign due to Jokowi's huge popularity, even amid outrage this week over a controversial court decision to change an eligibility requirement that would have prevented Gibran from running.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty and Bernadette Baum)

