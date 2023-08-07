Indonesia Q2 GDP growth strongest in three quarters

JAKARTA :Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter accelerated unexpectedly to its highest rate in three quarters, shored up by strong household and government spending and despite its exports weakening amid falling commodity prices.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy expanded 5.17per cent in the April-June quarter from the same period a year earlier, faster than the 4.93per cent growth predicted by economists polled by Reuters. First-quarter growth was revised up slightly to 5.04per cent.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 3.86per cent, compared with the poll's prediction of 3.72per cent growth.

Indonesia's post-pandemic recovery received a boost from a commodities-led export boom last year, but analysts expect momentum to cool as prices for its top products, like palm oil and coal, fall and global demand weakens with interest rate hikes in many countries.

Indonesia's own monetary tightening of 225 basis points from August 2022 to January 2023, was also seen hurting domestic demand.

However, household consumption, which makes up over half of GDP, expanded 5.23per cent on a yearly basis last quarter, the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2022.

That was due to rising household spending for the Muslim fasting month and Eid al-Fitr festivities in late April and the June school holidays, the statistics bureau said.

Growth in investment and government spending also more than doubled to 4.63per cent and 10.62per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports contracted 2.75per cent in the second quarter on a yearly basis, in a stark contrast to last quarter's growth of more than 10per cent.

Last year's growth was 5.3per cent, a nine-year high. The government is targeting the same growth rate for 2023. The central bank predicts GDP will expand in a range of 4.5per cent to 5.3per cent this year.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty and Sonali Paul)