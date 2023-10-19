Indonesia ruling party's Ganjar registers as presidential candidate

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Ganjar Pranowo, a former governor of one of the country's biggest provinces, registered officially on Thursday as a candidate for next year's presidential election.

Ganjar, 54, of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), signed up along with running mate Mahfud MD, the current chief security minister, on the opening day of registration for the Feb. 14 election.

