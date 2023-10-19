Logo
World

Indonesia ruling party's Ganjar registers as presidential candidate
Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), waves with his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, chief security minister, known as Mahfud MD, during their declaration in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/ via REUTERS
Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), poses for photographs with his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, chief security minister, known as Mahfud MD, during their declaration in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/ via REUTERS
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's Ganjar Pranowo, a former governor of one of the country's biggest provinces, registered officially on Thursday as a candidate for next year's presidential election.

Ganjar, 54, of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), signed up along with running mate Mahfud MD, the current chief security minister, on the opening day of registration for the Feb. 14 election.

