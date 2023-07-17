Indonesia surprises with large trade surplus; rate cuts eyed before year-end

JAKARTA :Indonesia recorded a surprisingly large trade surplus of US$3.46 billion in June, as imports plunged more than expected and exports also remained weak, official data showed on Monday, adding to the case for possible rate cuts before year-end.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of US$1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around US$440 million in May.

However, the resource-rich country's overall trade surplus in the first half of 2023 remained some US$5 billion below last year's. Indonesia's January-June trade surplus stood at US$19.93 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed.

Analysts expect the surplus in merchandise trade for Southeast Asia's largest economy to narrow this year as exports soften amid declining prices of its top commodities, including palm oil, coal and nickel, and weakening global demand.

Exports slumped 21.18per cent on a yearly basis to US$20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85per cent fall expected in the poll.

Shipments of coal and palm oil suffered the biggest drop.

Imports were down 18.35per cent on a yearly basis to US$17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75per cent contraction with purchases of raw materials falling the most.

The data suggest the central bank has room to cut interest rates before the end of the year, said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist with Trimegah Securities.

Trimegah predicts Bank Indonesia (BI) will cut rates by 50 basis points this year, assuming Indonesia runs a current account surplus equivalent to 0.3per cent of GDP in 2023.

BI raised rates by 225 basis points between August to January to fight rising inflationary pressures.

Inflation has since cooled to within the bank's target range, prompting calls from some economists for policy easing, but nearly two-thirds of respondents in a mid-June Reuters survey of analysts still predicted BI will keep rates steady for the rest of the year.

BI's next policy review is scheduled for July 24-25.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman;Editing by Shri Navaratnam)