Indonesia volcano draws thousands for ritual sacrifice

PROBOLINGGO (Indonesia) — Thousands of Hindu worshippers scaled an active Indonesian volcano on Monday (June 5) to toss livestock, food and other offerings into its smoking crater in a centuries-old religious ceremony.

Swarming the thin rim around the basin of Mount Bromo, devotees heaved goats, chickens and vegetables slung across their backs up to the dusty peak as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival.

Every year, Tengger tribe members from the surrounding highlands gather at the top of the volcano — famed for its stunning sunrise views — in hopes of pleasing their gods and bringing luck to the Tenggerese, an Indigenous group in eastern Java.

Mr Slamet, a 40-year-old farmer who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, brought a baby cow as an offering.

"We have a lot of cows back home and this one can be considered excess, so we are bringing it here... to return it back to God," he told AFP.

"This is also an act of gratitude to God for giving us prosperity... We return it back to God so we can come back here next year."

The calf had a lucky escape as it was handed to a villager after Mr Slamet's prayers instead of being sacrificed to the volcanic cauldron.

Some villagers who do not belong to the Tengger tribe took to the crater's steep slopes equipped with nets in an attempt to intercept offerings thrown into the abyss and avoid them going to waste.