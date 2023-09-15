Indonesia's Barito Renewables energy eyes US$228 million IPO

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy, a unit of PT Barito Pacific Tbk is aiming to raise 3.51 trillion rupiah (US$228.41 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) early next month, the company said on Friday.

Barito Renewables, which owns geothermal assets, plans to offer 4.5 billion shares within a price range of 670 rupiah to 780 rupiah, according to the prospectus.

The share sale would be equivalent to a 3.35per cent stake, and the proceeds of the IPO would be used to repay debt and for capital injection intounits.

Book building is scheduled from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25 and the IPO is expected on Oct. 2-4.

(US$1 = 15,367.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)