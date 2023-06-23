Logo
Indonesia's GoTo-TBS JV starts construction on electric scooter plant
Indonesia's GoTo-TBS JV starts construction on electric scooter plant

Published June 23, 2023
Updated June 23, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesian coal miner PT TBS Energi Utama and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Friday launched an electric scooter plant, as the country aims to put at least 9 million electric two-wheelers on the road by 2030.

The companies' joint venture PT Energi Kreasi Bersama (Electrum) said the plant was expected to start production by 2024 and make 250,000 units a year. It did not disclose the total investment that will go into the West Java factory, which will include a research centre and testing track.

GoTo, which is among Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and e-commerce firms, said the plant was a major step toward transforming its entire fleet into electric vehicles by 2030.

TBS Energi said the plant would help gradually reduce the company's exposure to fossil fuels and reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2030.

Last year, it allocated US$350 million for the Electrum JV through to 2025. It is also setting aside US$150 million for renewable energy projects, it said.

Indonesia is ramping up investment in electric vehicle and battery production as part of efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

