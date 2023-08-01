Indonesia's July inflation rate slows to 3.08per cent y/y

JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled further to 3.08per cent in July, moving closer to the middle of the central bank's target range and roughly in line with expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a July rate of 3.1per cent. Bank Indonesia is targeting 2023 inflation within a range of 2per cent to 4per cent.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased slightly more than expected to 2.43per cent in July from 2.58per cent a month before. The poll had predicted core inflation.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy has gradually eased since peaking last September at 6per cent. The central bank hiked interest rates by a total of 225 basis points between August and January to control prices pressures.

