Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Indonesia's July trade surplus narrows more than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia's July trade surplus narrows more than expected

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on stacks of containers at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on stacks of containers at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Indonesia's trade surplus shrank more than expected in July to US$1.31 billion, as imports contracted less than predicted, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a July surplus of US$2.53 billion. Trade surplus in the previous month was US$3.46 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked its biggest ever trade surplus last year as exports jumped, driven by a global commodity boom.

The surplus has narrowed this year as exports declined amid falling commodity prices.

Shipments from Southeast Asia's largest economy plunged 18.03per cent on a yearly basis in July to US$20.88 billion, roughly in line with the poll's prediction of an 18.30per cent drop, as prices of its top commodities like coal and palm oil fell.

Imports dropped 8.32per cent on a yearly basis to US$19.57 billion, compared with the 15.50per cent fall predicted by economists in the poll.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.