Indonesia's July trade surplus narrows more than expected

JAKARTA : Indonesia's trade surplus shrank more than expected in July to US$1.31 billion, as imports contracted less than predicted, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a July surplus of US$2.53 billion. Trade surplus in the previous month was US$3.46 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked its biggest ever trade surplus last year as exports jumped, driven by a global commodity boom.

The surplus has narrowed this year as exports declined amid falling commodity prices.

Shipments from Southeast Asia's largest economy plunged 18.03per cent on a yearly basis in July to US$20.88 billion, roughly in line with the poll's prediction of an 18.30per cent drop, as prices of its top commodities like coal and palm oil fell.

Imports dropped 8.32per cent on a yearly basis to US$19.57 billion, compared with the 15.50per cent fall predicted by economists in the poll.

