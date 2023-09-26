Logo
Indonesia's Pertamina aims to finish revamping TPPI petrochemical plant in Q4

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's Kilang Pertamina Internasional, the refinery unit of state energy firm Pertamina, aims to finish revamping its petrochemical plant Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) in the fourth quarter of this year.

TPPI's aromatic refining capacity will increase from 600,000 tonnes to 780,000 metric tons per year after the upgrade, chief executive Taufik Aditiyawarman told parliament on Tuesday.

The plant, located in Tuban, East Java, produces products like paraxylene, benzene and light naphta, among others.

Elsewhere in Tuban, Pertamina is building a new petrochemical plant with Russia's Rosneft.

The project is preparing for a final investment decision, Taufik said. The plant is expected to have a capacity of 300,000 tons.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

