Insurer AIA posts 37per cent rise in first-half new business value
FILE PHOTO-AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published August 24, 2023
:Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 37per cent rise in its first-half new business value on a strong rebound in sales momentum across key markets of Mainland China and Hong Kong as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$2.03 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with US$1.54 billion a year earlier.

Mainland China, AIA's largest market, recorded a 14per cent rise in value of new business (VONB) during the period to US$601 million, helped by the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions at the start of the year.

AIA, which was founded in Shanghai more than a century ago, declared an interim dividend of 42.29 Hong Kong cents, compared to 40.28 Hong Kong cents a year ago.

VONB at Hong Kong, its second-biggest market, rose around 111per cent to US$681 million, boosted by domestic customers as well as travellers from Mainland China.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

