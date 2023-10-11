Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

International community should maintain aid to Palestinians, Norway says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

International community should maintain aid to Palestinians, Norway says

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : The international community should continue to provide financial aid to the Palestinian people and institutions, Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Reuters on Wednesday.

"As chair of the international donor group (to the Palestinians) AHLC, Norway encourages the international community to continue its financial assistance to the Palestinian people," Huitfeldt said in a statement.

Several countries, including Sweden and Denmark, have said they will halt, or are considering whether to halt, aid to Palestinian territories following the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend.

But the situation in the area will only deteriorate if aid is suspended, the Norwegian foreign minister said.

"Humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza should be a key priority," she added.

Several EU countries have also come out in favour of maintaining aid to the Palestinians, forcing the EU to backtrack on an announcement to suspend aid earlier this week.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Christina Fincher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.