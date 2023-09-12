Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Investigation into Russian nationalist Girkin extended till Dec 18 - supporters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigation into Russian nationalist Girkin extended till Dec 18 - supporters

FILE PHOTO: Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A criminal investigation into prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin was extended until Dec. 18, his supporters said on Tuesday in their Telegram channel.

Girkin, who has strongly criticised the conduct of the Ukraine war, was detained in July on charges of inciting extremism. If convicted, the 52-year-old may face up to five years in jail

Girkin, who also goes by the name Igor Strelkov, is a former security services officer who helped to start the initial war in Ukraine in 2014, when a militia under his command seized the east Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.

He is best known in the West for having been convicted in absentia by a Dutch court over the shooting down of a Malaysian passenger plane with the loss of 298 lives over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.