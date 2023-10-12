Logo
Iran accuses Israel of seeking "genocide" by besieging Gaza - state tv
Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
DUBAI : Iran's foreign minister accused Israel of seeking "genocide" by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq's capital on Thursday.

"Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza," Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

"The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists' war against Hamas, it is the Zionists' war against all Palestinians."

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

