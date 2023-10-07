Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Iran foreign ministry says attacks on Israel sign of Palestinian 'confidence'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran foreign ministry says attacks on Israel sign of Palestinian 'confidence'

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI :Iran's foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Israel on Saturday were proof of the Palestinians' increased confidence in the conflict, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers," ISNA quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying in an interview.

Meanwhile, the website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei ran the headline "The usurper Zionist regime (Israel) is coming to an end" for his comments this week.

The website also highlighted his remarks that countries normalising ties with Iran's arch-foe Israel were "betting on a losing horse".

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with a top security body, said the attacks "showed that, contrary to its claims of intelligence-security dominance over the resistance, Israel could not predict their operations, and that its Iron Dome was nothing but a dome of straw above a sand castle".

Separately, government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told state media that the attacks "proved that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of Palestinian youth."

Videos carried by state television showed people gathered at Tehran's Palestine square to welcome the news of the attack, chanting "Death to Israel" and setting off fireworks.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Jan Harvey and Clelia Oziel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.