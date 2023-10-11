Logo
Iran likely aware Hamas had planned 'operations against Israel'-source
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WASHINGTON : Iran was likely aware that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was planning "operations against Israel" but Washington has no information for now that Tehran directed or orchestrated the devastating attack by Hamas gunmen, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. would look at additional intelligence, including "whether there were at least some within their system that either had a clearer sense of what was coming or even contributed to aspects of the planning.” But the official told Reuters it was premature to draw any final conclusions.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

