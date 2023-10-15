Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Iran warns of 'far-reaching consequences' if Israel not stopped
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran warns of 'far-reaching consequences' if Israel not stopped

A member of Basij paramilitary forces attends a rally in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

A member of Basij paramilitary forces attends a rally in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS : Iran warned on Saturday that if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" are not halted immediately, "the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences," Tehran's mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

"If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences — the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end," the post read.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Paul Grant)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.