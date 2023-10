Iranian-French academic Adelkhah has returned to France from Iran, says Paris university

PARIS : Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah - who had previously been held in prison in Iran - has returned to France from Iran, said Paris' Sciences-Po university on Wednesday.

Iranian authorities had sentenced Adelkhah in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges. She was released from Iran's Evin prison earlier this year.

