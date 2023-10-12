Iran's foreign minister to make regional tour

DUBAI : Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian starts a regional tour on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, Iranian state media said.

"In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister's regional trip will start today", Iran's ambassador in Lebanon said on social media.

Amirabdollahian will travel to Iraq first and then to Lebanon, state media said.

Overnight, Amirabdollahian talked with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, asking Islamic and Arab countries to support the Palestinian people.

In the past 24 hours, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held separate phone calls with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging them to reach an agreement on a position to support Palestinians.

