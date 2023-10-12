Iran's foreign minister to make regional tour - Tasnim

DUBAI : Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will start a regional tour on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, the Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

Amirabdollahian will meet Iraqi officials on Thursday, the semi-official agency said.

"In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister's regional trip will start today", Tasnim cited Iran's ambassador in Lebanon as saying.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan)