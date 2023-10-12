Logo
Iran's foreign minister to make regional tour - Tasnim
Iran's foreign minister to make regional tour - Tasnim

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a news conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
DUBAI : Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will start a regional tour on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, the Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

Amirabdollahian will meet Iraqi officials on Thursday, the semi-official agency said.

"In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister's regional trip will start today", Tasnim cited Iran's ambassador in Lebanon as saying.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan)

