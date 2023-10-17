Logo
Iran's Guards commander warns of another shockwave if Israel does not end "atrocities"
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
DUBAI : Israel will face another shockwave by the resistance front if its "atrocities" do not stop in Gaza, a deputy commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying by Iranian state media on Tuesday.

"The resistance front's shocks against the Zionist regimes (Israel) will continue until this 'cancerous tumour' is eradicated from the world map," said Ali Fadavi.

"Another shockwave is on the way, if Israel does not end atrocities in Gaza."

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

