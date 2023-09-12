Logo
Iran's judiciary confirms detention of Swedish EU worker
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
DUBAI : The detention of a Swedish national working for the European Union was confirmed by Iran's judiciary on Tuesday.

Sweden and the European Union Commission said last week a Swedish national was being detained in Iran - the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tensions with the West.

"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

