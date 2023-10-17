Logo
Iran's Khamenei says no one can stop 'resistance forces' if Israel's crimes continue
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony for armed forces officers at the Imam Ali academy in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
DUBAI : Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that no one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and resistance forces if Israel's crimes in Gaza continue, Iranian state TV reported.

Iran refers to its aligned armed groups around the Middle East as being part of the Resistance Axis.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

