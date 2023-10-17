Iran's Khamenei says no one can stop 'resistance forces' if Israel's crimes continue
DUBAI : Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that no one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and resistance forces if Israel's crimes in Gaza continue, Iranian state TV reported.
Iran refers to its aligned armed groups around the Middle East as being part of the Resistance Axis.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)
