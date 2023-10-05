Logo
Iraqi PM to visit Moscow on Oct. 10-11 to meet Putin -sources
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
BAGHDAD : Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani will travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day visit on Oct. 10 and 11, a government source and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sudani will depart Iraq on Oct. 9, meeting with Putin on Oct. 10 and will hold work meetings on Oct. 11, the government source said.

Iraqi state media last month said Sudani would travel to Moscow to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the economic and political fields.

(Reporting By Timour Azhari; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Chris Reese)

