Islamic jihad faction holding over 30 Israelis captive, its chief says
FILE PHOTO: Ziad Al-Nakhala, Islamic Jihad's deputy leader, arrives at a hotel with other Palestinian negotiators after negotiations in Cairo August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
CAIRO : Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi, Ali Sawafta, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

