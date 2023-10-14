Logo
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, according to the Sunni militant group's Telegram channel.

A suicide bombing ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven worshippers, a government official said.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; editing by Mark Heinrich)

