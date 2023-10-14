Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, according to the Sunni militant group's Telegram channel.
A suicide bombing ripped through a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven worshippers, a government official said.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...