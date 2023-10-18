Islamic state claims responsibility for Brussels attack - group's channel on Telegram

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's attack in Brussels, according to the group's channel on Telegram on Tuesday, which said one of its fighters carried out the attack that killed two people.

A man suspected of shooting dead two Swedish football fans and wounding another in Brussels was a 45-year-old Tunisian who had an asylum application rejected in 2020 but continued to live in Belgium illegally, according to Belgian officials.

After an overnight manhunt, police fatally shot the suspect at a cafe in the Schaerbeek district of northern Brussels on Tuesday morning,

