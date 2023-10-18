Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Islamic state claims responsibility for Brussels attack - group's channel on Telegram
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Islamic state claims responsibility for Brussels attack - group's channel on Telegram

Police officers work outside the site of a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers work outside the site of a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's attack in Brussels, according to the group's channel on Telegram on Tuesday, which said one of its fighters carried out the attack that killed two people.

A man suspected of shooting dead two Swedish football fans and wounding another in Brussels was a 45-year-old Tunisian who had an asylum application rejected in 2020 but continued to live in Belgium illegally, according to Belgian officials.

After an overnight manhunt, police fatally shot the suspect at a cafe in the Schaerbeek district of northern Brussels on Tuesday morning,

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.