Israel accuses Iran of ordering Sunday's Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday.
"Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.
(Writing by Dan Williams)
