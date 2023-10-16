Logo
Israel accuses Iran of ordering Sunday's Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border
An Israeli tank is positioned near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
JERUSALEM : The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday.

"Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

