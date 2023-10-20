Israel announces evacuation plan for Kiryat Shmona city near Lebanese border - defense ministry
JERUSALEM : Israel has ordered the evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona, a northern town close to the Lebanese border, the defence ministry said on Friday.
Kiryat Shmona has a population of more that 20,000 and is some 2 km (1 mile) from the border fence.
(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
