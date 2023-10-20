Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in retaliatory Israeli bombardments, according to figures from its Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel's military said its forces continued to target Hezbollah targets as tensions grew along the border.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) carried out a number of attacks against Hezbollah infrastructure, including observation posts," the army said early on Friday.

"In addition, IDF fighter jets struck three terrorists who attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israel."

Israeli authorities have been steadily evacuating communities across the northern frontier, as reservists and columns of tanks and armoured vehicles poured into the area.

The Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement, Lebanon's only armed faction that did not disarm after the 1975-1990 civil war, last fought a major conflict with Israel in 2006.

That war left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers, in a conflict that left deep scars and the border bristling with guns. AFP