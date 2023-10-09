Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Israel-bound cruise ships divert to Cyprus, flights added
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel-bound cruise ships divert to Cyprus, flights added

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NICOSIA : Cruise ships heading to Israel have been diverted to Cyprus, while additional flights were arranged on Monday to repatriate Israelis or assist people wanting to leave Israel, aviation and shipping officials said.

A cruise ship docked at Limassol port on Sunday, while a second on Monday, Port Manager Panayiotis Agathocleous told Cyprus's Ant1 TV station. A third was expected during the week, he said.

"We are ready to offer all assistance," Agathocleous said.

Aviation officials said 11 extra inbound and outbound flights to Israel were arranged on Monday. It included the scheduled repatriation of about 150 Cypriot pilgrims from Israel on Monday.

Cyprus was used as an evacuation hub for thousands of people fleeing a war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in 2006.

(Writing by Michele Kambas, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.